It is now time for all of the best Mac and iOS app Star Wars Day deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: 40th Anniversary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Runestone Keeper: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: The FITT Cycle: FREE (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Balance Stuff: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

