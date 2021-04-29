FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Star Wars iOS apps up to 50% off ahead of May the 4th: KOTOR II, Mandalorian Stickers, more

-
50% off From $1

While we are still a few days away from the yearly May the 4th celebrations, the Star Wars app deals are already going live from $1. Yesterday saw a nice price drop on Star Wars pinball, but we are now seeing some of the classic RPGs, Mandalorian iMessage sticker packs, and more. Star Wars KOTOR II, for example, is now down at $6.99 from the usual $15, which is the lowest price we have tracked. This one takes place 5-years after the original KOTOR (also on sale down below) as ”Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Star Wars app deals below. 

Star Wars app deals now live!

While we could see more Star Wars app deals hit between now and the May the 4th festivities, we will add everything to this post as it happens so be sure to check back here next week as well. 

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7 $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

Elsewhere in a galaxy far, far away, be sure to hit up our review of Anker’s new R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector as well as all of the LEGO’s new April 2021 Star Wars sets and this year’s Star Wars Day freebie. 

More details on Star Wars KOTOR II:

Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars® Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

