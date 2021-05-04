Star Wars Day game deals: Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, Triple Pack, classics, and more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on PS4/PS5 and Xbox consoles for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This is one is marked down to $20 at most retailers today, more like $16 in the already live digital consoles sales, and you can score the digital Deluxe Edition starting from $19.99 without waiting for shipping via Amazon. Regularly closer to $25 or more, this is the lowest we have tracked on this in a while and the best we can find. This game brought console Star Wars experiences back to the prime time with its lightsaber combat, suite of Force powers available to the player, memorable new characters, and a brand new Jedi story. It also takes players through a series of almost Metroidvania-style biomes including “ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles.” But the Stars Wars Day game deals don’t stop there. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Star Wars: Squadrons, the EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE, Super Star Wars, Resident Evil Village, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- May the 4th: best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more
- Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1
- New May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars: Squadrons from $17 (Reg. $40)
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE $45 (Reg. $90)
- Incl. Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and Battlefront II
- Super Star Wars PSN $7 (Reg. $13.50)
- Nintendo Switch Star Wars classics from $5
- Plus much more Star Wars Day game deals
- Resident Evil Village pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Gears Tactics $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Harvest Moon: One World Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Odyssey (digital or physical) $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat Ultimate Collector’s Pack $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package PSN $25 (Reg. $60+)
- Double Dragon Xbox games from $3.50 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 physical $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
