FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Star Wars Day game deals: Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, Triple Pack, classics, and more

-
AmazonApps GamesBest BuyEA
Reg. $25+ $15

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on PS4/PS5 and Xbox consoles for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This is one is marked down to $20 at most retailers today, more like $16 in the already live digital consoles sales, and you can score the digital Deluxe Edition starting from $19.99 without waiting for shipping via Amazon. Regularly closer to $25 or more, this is the lowest we have tracked on this in a while and the best we can find. This game brought console Star Wars experiences back to the prime time with its lightsaber combat, suite of Force powers available to the player, memorable new characters, and a brand new Jedi story. It also takes players through a series of almost Metroidvania-style biomes including “ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles.” But the Stars Wars Day game deals don’t stop there. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Star Wars: Squadrons, the EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE, Super Star Wars, Resident Evil Village, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy EA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for the family starting fr...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad...
Find four rear cameras on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartph...
Star Wars Day iOS + Mac app deals: Mandalorian Stickers...
Gift this Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame for Mother&...
Amazon offers women’s watches for Mother’s ...
8Bitdo’s compact Bluetooth gamepad is perfect for...
WD My Passport 500GB USB-C Portable SSD returns to Amaz...
Show More Comments

Related

Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals

Learn More
From $1

Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1! Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, LEGO, more

Now Live! Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More

Disney celebrates Star Wars Day by showcasing upcoming retractible Lightsaber

Learn More
30% off

COACH Mother’s Day Sale takes 30% off handbags, shoes, wallets, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
$50 off

Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for the family starting from $180 today ($50 off)

From $180 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $24 (52% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $699

Find four rear cameras on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $480 (Save 31%)

$480 Learn More