Star Wars Day game deals: Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, Triple Pack, classics, and more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on PS4/PS5 and Xbox consoles for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This is one is marked down to $20 at most retailers today, more like $16 in the already live digital consoles sales, and you can score the digital Deluxe Edition starting from $19.99 without waiting for shipping via Amazon. Regularly closer to $25 or more, this is the lowest we have tracked on this in a while and the best we can find. This game brought console Star Wars experiences back to the prime time with its lightsaber combat, suite of Force powers available to the player, memorable new characters, and a brand new Jedi story. It also takes players through a series of almost Metroidvania-style biomes including “ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles.” But the Stars Wars Day game deals don’t stop there. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Star Wars: Squadrons, the EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE, Super Star Wars, Resident Evil Village, and much more.

