eufy’s 2K video doorbell bundle returns to 2021 low at $120 (Save 25%), more from $32

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its 2K Video Doorbell with Wireless Chime for $120 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly going for $160, you can take 25% off to match the lowest price of the year. The eufy video doorbell shoots in 2K with added distortion correction for a clear view of your porch and property. AI alerts will search for when an actual person is at your door or in one of your programmable detection zones, distinguishing from neighborhood pets or other creatures. You can also opt for text alerts including quick facial snapshots of whoever’s outside. Plus, it features 2-way audio and up to three personalized messages so you can answer the door wherever you are. The eufy video doorbell is Alexa compatible, and rated 4.5/5 stars from over 8,500 customers. See below for more.

Other notable eufy deals:

To ensure your video doorbells have the highest quality video day or night, consider picking up one of these 200-lumen outdoor spotlights for $10. Or boost your protection indoors with this highly-rated digital safe from Tacklife, now down to $84.

eufy 2K Video Doorbell features:

  • See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.
  • Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
  • Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.
  • The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a full-body view of anyone who approaches.

