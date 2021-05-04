Ring Video Doorbell Pro plummets to new low at $130 shipped (Save $40)

B&H is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129.99 shipped. That undersells Amazon by a full $40, to mark a new all-time low price for one in new condition. (But right now, even a refurbished model with run you $140.) Shooting in constant 1080p video with color night-vision and two-way audio, it’s designed to let you answer the door and deter porch pirates from absolutely anywhere. It uses dual-band Wi-Fi and AI motion detection to send you messages (if you want them) whenever someone approaches your door. Ring also rolled out end-to-end encryption for added peace of mind. Plus, all Ring video doorbells work with your other Alexa-enabled devices, so you can check in on your porch via the Echo Show or answer the door by talking to your Echo Dot. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 600 customers. See below for more.

If you can live without some of the latest and greatest in smart home security, the basic Ring Video Doorbell is just $60. It operates on regular 2.4GHz Wi-Fi instead of the additional 5G, but you still get 1080p video, two-way talk features, and full Alexa compatibility. And right now, you can bundle a 4th generation Echo Dot for $25 more, (currently a $40 value.) Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,600 customers.

Eufy also offers a highly-rated video doorbell, and the 2K version is currently at a 2021 low of $120. That offers even higher quality video with two-way audio, and you can still keep the Alexa compatibility for $10 off our lead deal. And for even more smart home savings, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb is down to $11, and the Google Nest Secure is 50% off for another 2021 low. Of course, you can always peruse our smart home guide to see what stands out to you.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!