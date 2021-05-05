FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi’s R1 Aluminum iPad Stand is perfect for Sidecar at Amazon low of $28 (Save 20%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSatechi
Reg. $35 $28

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its R1 Aluminum iPad Stand for $27.99 shipped. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low, and undercuts the ongoing Satechi Mother’s Day sale. This aluminum stand will blend right in with your Apple setup thanks to a matching Space Gray finish. Alongside just looking the part, Satechi R1 delivers an adjustable design with two points of articulation for tweaking the height and viewing angle, making it a great accessory for using your iPad as a secondary display with Sidecar or just to elevate things during a Netflix binge. Rated 4.7/5 stars form over 670 customers.

Those who don’t mind trading the more flexible design and matching Space Gray finish found above can save ever more on this well-reviewed tablet stand at $20 instead. This one will still uphold your iPad much the same, but without the ability to fine-tune your viewing angle like with the Satechi model. But if that’s worth the added savings, the 4.8/5 star rating from over 40,000 customers will make this a notable alternative.

But if you’re looking for additional ways to elevate your workstation or Apple setup, be sure to check out the rest of the deals in the ongoing Satechi Mother’s Day sale. While the discounts aren’t as steep as the lead deal at 15% off, you’ll be able to save on all of its Mac keyboards, chargers, and more. Or just give our Mac accessories guide a look.

Satechi R1 Aluminum iPad Stand features:

Our updated Satechi R1 stand quickly elevates any mobile device or tablet for an optimal viewing experience. Constructed from solid aluminum, the R1’s supporting grips are finished in rubber to hold your tablet without scratching or slipping. It’s compatible with most cases, too. The R1 will hold your tablet at the right height and angle – perfect for working with a Bluetooth keyboard, watching movies or video conferencing on Facetime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Seagate’s 12TB desktop HDD is perfect for Time Ma...
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag gets Android owners in on the A...
Amazon’s Vintage Table Lamp just hit a new low of...
Score the rotating Echo Show 10 at $200 and get a free ...
Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Pen Multi-Tool falls under $1...
HP’s 2020 11.6-inch Chromebook returns to all-tim...
Today only, add Lenovo’s 1080p USB-C webcam to yo...
Exerpeutic’s Bluetooth exercise bike pairs with i...
Show More Comments

Related

Sitewide savings

Save 15% on all of Satechi’s Apple gear for Mother’s Day: MagSafe chargers, more

15% off Learn More

Twelve South’s first MagSafe charging stand leaves your iPhone 12 floating in midair

Learn More
Amazon low

Bring Apple Silicon to the desktop at $99 off with an Amazon low on the latest Mac mini

$99 off Learn More
Save $100

Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro are now up to $100 off from $199

From $199 Learn More
Reg. $49

Get the award-winning Mac writing app Scrivener 3 for $30 (Reg. $49)

$30 Learn More

Anker debuts new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum

Learn More

Cuisinart’s new foldable grill serves 10, wields 20,000 BTUs, stainless steel design, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save now

Seagate’s 12TB desktop HDD is perfect for Time Machine backups or Plex at $200

$200 Learn More