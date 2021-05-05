Satechi’s R1 Aluminum iPad Stand is perfect for Sidecar at Amazon low of $28 (Save 20%)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its R1 Aluminum iPad Stand for $27.99 shipped. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low, and undercuts the ongoing Satechi Mother’s Day sale. This aluminum stand will blend right in with your Apple setup thanks to a matching Space Gray finish. Alongside just looking the part, Satechi R1 delivers an adjustable design with two points of articulation for tweaking the height and viewing angle, making it a great accessory for using your iPad as a secondary display with Sidecar or just to elevate things during a Netflix binge. Rated 4.7/5 stars form over 670 customers.

Those who don’t mind trading the more flexible design and matching Space Gray finish found above can save ever more on this well-reviewed tablet stand at $20 instead. This one will still uphold your iPad much the same, but without the ability to fine-tune your viewing angle like with the Satechi model. But if that’s worth the added savings, the 4.8/5 star rating from over 40,000 customers will make this a notable alternative.

But if you’re looking for additional ways to elevate your workstation or Apple setup, be sure to check out the rest of the deals in the ongoing Satechi Mother’s Day sale. While the discounts aren’t as steep as the lead deal at 15% off, you’ll be able to save on all of its Mac keyboards, chargers, and more. Or just give our Mac accessories guide a look.

Satechi R1 Aluminum iPad Stand features:

Our updated Satechi R1 stand quickly elevates any mobile device or tablet for an optimal viewing experience. Constructed from solid aluminum, the R1’s supporting grips are finished in rubber to hold your tablet without scratching or slipping. It’s compatible with most cases, too. The R1 will hold your tablet at the right height and angle – perfect for working with a Bluetooth keyboard, watching movies or video conferencing on Facetime.

