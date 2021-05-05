Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros drop to new Amazon lows at up to $199 off

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros, with both 11- and 12.9-inch models seeing as much as $199 discounts. Prices will drop at checkout in most cases. Our top pick is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $799.99, which amouhttps://amzn.to/3h46qgznts to the full $199 discount and like just about all of the other price cuts, marks a new all-time low and is $100 under our previous mention.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pros deliver up to 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays alongside support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. While you won’t find the Thunderbolt connectivity offered by the new M1 models, there’s still USB-C connectivity, 10-hour battery life, and Face ID here, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and a rear camera setup backed by a LiDAR scanner. So if you don’t need the latest and greatest, these discounts are certainly worth a look. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of which model you end up with, leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Then be sure to go give our Apple guide a look now that the week is off to the races and you’ll find plenty of other notable price cuts. If you’re not going to need all the power of a Pro model, the latest iPad Air also happens to work with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and is now $74 off. Plus, we’re seeing a new all-time low on Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro at $199 off.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

