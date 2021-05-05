FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros drop to new Amazon lows at up to $199 off

-
Apple
New lows $199 off

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros, with both 11- and 12.9-inch models seeing as much as $199 discounts. Prices will drop at checkout in most cases. Our top pick is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $799.99, which amouhttps://amzn.to/3h46qgznts to the full $199 discount and like just about all of the other price cuts, marks a new all-time low and is $100 under our previous mention.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pros deliver up to 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays alongside support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. While you won’t find the Thunderbolt connectivity offered by the new M1 models, there’s still USB-C connectivity, 10-hour battery life, and Face ID here, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and a rear camera setup backed by a LiDAR scanner. So if you don’t need the latest and greatest, these discounts are certainly worth a look. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of which model you end up with, leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Then be sure to go give our Apple guide a look now that the week is off to the races and you’ll find plenty of other notable price cuts. If you’re not going to need all the power of a Pro model, the latest iPad Air also happens to work with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and is now $74 off. Plus, we’re seeing a new all-time low on Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro at $199 off.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

