FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Be sure to check out this morning’s offers on Apple’s prev-generation iPad Pros at up to $199 off as well as all of these official iPhone 12 cases at 60% off, then head right back here for today’s best price drops from its digital storefronts. Today’s highlights include titles like Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, The Inner World 2, SkySafari 6 Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Last Rock Curling: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Apple Knight Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: 40th Anniversary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Runestone Keeper: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Apple Knight Pro‬:

Apple Knight is an epic action platformer with precise touch controls, fluid movement, and smooth animation. Explore vast levels filled with secrets, quests, and loot. Defeat tough bosses. Fight your way through hordes of evil wizards, knights, and creatures – or activate traps to take them out from a safe distance!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Def...
Best Star Wars Day Android app deals: KOTOR I and II, T...
8Bitdo’s compact Bluetooth gamepad is perfect for...
Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Xbox Controller with...
PowerA Pikachu Joy-Con Switch Grip hits all-time low at...
Lock-in a year of PlayStation Plus at rock-bottom prici...
Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 Dual...
Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1! Jedi Fallen ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
Amazon low

Rock out to Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth Speaker this summer at an Amazon low of $130

$130 Learn More
40% off

Rockport Mother’s Day Event updates your kicks with 30-40% off sitewide from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot takes up to $400 off Milwaukee electric tool bundles and more

$400 off Learn More
54% off

Last-minute Mother’s Day tea gift set boxes: Highly-rated options from $9 (Up to 54% off)

From $9 Learn More
Save $100

Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer portable power stations now up to $100 off from $125

From $125 Learn More
Reg. $500+

LG’s unlocked G8X Dual Display ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone drops to $400 ($100+ off)

$400 Learn More