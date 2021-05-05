We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Be sure to check out this morning’s offers on Apple’s prev-generation iPad Pros at up to $199 off as well as all of these official iPhone 12 cases at 60% off, then head right back here for today’s best price drops from its digital storefronts. Today’s highlights include titles like Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, The Inner World 2, SkySafari 6 Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Last Rock Curling: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Apple Knight Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: 40th Anniversary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Runestone Keeper: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Apple Knight Pro‬:

Apple Knight is an epic action platformer with precise touch controls, fluid movement, and smooth animation. Explore vast levels filled with secrets, quests, and loot. Defeat tough bosses. Fight your way through hordes of evil wizards, knights, and creatures – or activate traps to take them out from a safe distance!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!