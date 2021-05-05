Exerpeutic’s Bluetooth exercise bike pairs with iOS and Android devices at $209 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Exerpeutic Bluetooth Exercise Bike for $209 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $40 off the amount you’d typically spend and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Exerpeutic exercise bike is an affordable option for anyone that wants to adopt an app-enabled piece of at-home workout gear. Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for pairing with the MyCloudFitness app on both iOS and Android devices for easily tracking time, distance, speed, RPM, and calories burned. A built-in smartphone and tablet holder makes it simple to keep yourself entertained while you ride. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you can live without smart features and other frills, consider XTERRA Fitness’ Folding Exercise Bike at $150. One feature where this offering excels is its ability to fold down and only require 18.1 by 18.1 inches of floor space. Amazon shoppers have collectively left more than 11,500 reviews and the average rating works out to 4.6/5 stars.

Why stop there when Amazon’s Halo Wellness Band is down to $85? You can also tackle any lingering muscle pain from your workout with today’s FIT KING massager Gold Box from $39. Oh, and in case you missed it, Stamina Power Tower is only $69.50. Finally, be sure to peek at the new Stanley x Star Wars bottles with styles ranging from Darth Vader, to C-3PO, R2-D2, and more.

Exerpeutic Bluetooth Exercise Bike features:

[Adjustable Table/Phone Holder] can hold devices up to 7.9 inches wide.

[Recommended Height and User Weight] Height range of 5’0” to 6’1” with 220 lbs user weight capacity

[Bluetooth Smart Technology with free MyCloudFitness app] available on Android and iOS to track time, distance, speed, RPM, and calories burned

