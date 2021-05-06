Give mom the gift of coziness with Aukey’s warm LED touch-enabled table lamp for $24 (20% off)

AUKEY via Amazon is offering its Touch Sensor Table Lamp in white for $24 when you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Holding steady at around $30 for the last few years, today’s savings take 20% off to mark one of the lowest prices of the year. With a variety of color options, this RGB table lamp operates on simple touch patterns to change the brightness, warmth, or activate a rainbow of colors to choose from. Just tap anywhere on the 360-degree base to activate, and warm LED light will flood in. Designed for comfort and style, the minimalist design fits in with any style of home décor. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more focus-oriented desklight, this Dot Arts LED lamp comes with three touch-control brightness settings and an adjustable arm for $19 when you clip the on-page coupon. The cool white light makes it perfect for reading or studying, and the adjustable arm adds a bit of extra convenience the Aukey model doesn’t offer. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 2,800 customers.

While you’re upgrading your reading lights, we’re tracking a variety of home office deals from Seagate’s 12TB desktop HDD down to $200 to the award-winning Mac writing app Scrivener 3 at $30. Plus, smartphone savings like these last-generation iPhones from $125, or up to $100 off Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android.

Aukey Touch Sensor Table Lamp features:

A new version of the classic LT-T6 with an enhanced, modern design and even smoother touch control

Full control to easily power on/off and to switch light modes, brightness, or color. More responsive and even operates smoothly on metal surfaces

Auto-cycle an extensive selection of colors from the red–green–blue color spectrum or pick and pause on your favorite. Choose a bold color for a party or a calming color to unwind

