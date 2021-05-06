Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartphone at $600

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Down from its typical $700 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention for the second-best discount to date. If the latest S21 series devices aren’t calling your name but it’s time for an upgrade, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag.

Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, all-day battery life and expandable microSD card storage. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom to complete the package. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and there’s plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and grab the Spigen Rugged Armor case to add some extra protection to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. This $12 cover is a great option with a sleek design that won’t add too much bulk to the smartphone’s overall design, while still fending off scratches, damage from drops, and more. Plus, there’s a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,900 customers attached, as well.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll also find plenty of other hardware deals if today’s featured discount isn’t cutting it. You can save $100 on LG’s G8X Dual Display ThinQ 128GB handset right now, which has dropped to $400 as well as the ongoing price cut on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $480.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

We get you. The standout in the crowd, the one with relentless passion. The one that stays true to yourself and connected to those around you. You deserve a cellphone that delivers industry-leading tech and allows you to express yourself in ways you choose. With bold color options, a pro-grade camera, 120Hz display and an all-day intelligent battery that charges up in minutes, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G factory unlocked Android smartphone delivers uncompromised innovation.

