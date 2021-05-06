Blendtec’s Original Designer 90-ounce Blender plummets to new low at $292 (Save $88)

Amazon is offering the Blendtec Original Designer Blender for $292.25 shipped. Typically going for around $380, today’s savings are among the biggest we’ve seen, marking a new all-time low. The Original Designer Blender comes with eight blending speeds and seven preprogrammed functions. Plus, a heating option is included for soups or hot beverages, as well as a self-cleaning mode. You can fit up to 90-ounces of material into the BPA-free jar, for a total 36-ounce blending capacity. And the unique blunt blade design can take on even the thickest fruits, legumes, and more. Backed by an 8-year warranty and rated 4.3/5 stars from over 550 customers. See below for more.

Just because you’re looking for a professional-grade blender doesn’t mean you have to break the bank for it. The Ninja Professional 72-ounce Blender packs a 1000-watt motor, uncommon six blade assembly, and eight blending modes for $80 shipped. You’ll have to sacrifice the heating and self-cleaning functions, but it will double your maximum blending capacity – perfect for summer smoothies and cocktails. Plus, it’s 100% dishwasher safe. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 24,700 customers.

To add even more professional cooking power to your countertop, consider Ninja’s Foodi Multi-cooker for $99 in refurbished condition. Then, show the rest of your home some love with 42% off jewelry and mirror armoires, a whole stable of leather goods starting at $5, plus Anker’s newest cordless stick vacuum and more starting at $180. Or just take a gander at our home goods guide for all the latest news and deals.

Blendtec Original Designer Blender features:

The Designer Series features six preprogrammed custom cycles: Smoothie, Ice Cream, Whole Juice, Hot Soup and Clean, plus a +10 button. This exclusive blend cycle technology creates the perfect blends with the touch of a button. You now have total control of your blending speed literally at your fingertip. You can select any speed or slide your finger left to right to increase or decrease speed. Alongside the slider bar is the stop and pulse controls – a cinch to use and manage. Every Blendtec is professional-grade with some of the most powerful motors in the industry, one of the longest warranties in the business, shipped with the Blendtec blunt blade (10x stronger than competitor blades) delivering smooth blends without the cuts and pokes.

