Ninja’s refurb Foodi Mulit-Cooker can pressure cook, air fry, and dehydrate at $99

Today only, Meh offers the Ninja OP350 Foodi Mulit-Cooker for $99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping fees apply and vary. Having originally sold for $199, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and marks one of the best prices to date. This versatile multi-cooker brings a series of different appliances to your cooking arsenal in a single package. Ninja Foodi can pressure cook alongside air fry, dehydrate, and more to make everything from crispy snacks and kale chips to full-sized meals for the family. Reviews are light on this particular model, but other Ninja Foodi carry 4.8/5 star ratings from over 14,000 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

But if you don’t need all of the more fancy features found on the featured offering, considering just bringing home the Gotham Steel smokeless indoor grill instead. This alternative will only run you $38 and delivers a similar way to get the grilling done indoors. You’ll ditch the more versatile cooking functions noted above, but also drop the price considerably in the process. Plus, over 2,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Then go hit up our home goods guide for all of the other best discounts out there this week. And speaking of grills, Cuisinart just launched a new foldable model that packs a classic stainless steel design alongside 20,000 BTUs of cooking power to serve 10 of your friends or family members.

Ninja Foodi Mulit-Cooker features:

Pressure cooking is like slow cooking but really fast

Can also air fry, for crispy snacks with way less oil

Dehydrator allows you to make all your favorite dry-ass stuff, like kale chips and jerky

Also can bake, roast, and broil

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!