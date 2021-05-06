FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO unveils 969-piece Bad Batch Shuttle with 5 exclusive Clone Force 99 minifigures

-
After airing on May the 4th, the LEGO Group now is now launching a new creation from The Bad Batch series in the form of the iconic Clone Force 99’s shuttle. The new 969-piece creation enters with five all-new and exclusive minifigures of the unique Clone troopers alongside two speeder bikes and the shuttle itself. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO’s The Bad Batch Shuttle fully unveiled

Entering as the latest LEGO set from the Star Wars universe, the new Bad Batch Shuttle delivers the first recreation of Clone Force 99’s vehicle. Decked out in a unique black and sand blue color scheme, the shuttle itself features folding wings, a cockpit with room for two of the included Clone troopers, as well as a cargo bay in the back for two more. The entire build measures over 7-inches tall and 10-inches long, and has some integrated play features like spring-loaded shooters as we’re accustomed to seeing on the play-scale sets.

The set also includes two additional builds to supplement the LEGO Bad Batch Shuttle itself. There are a pair of speeder bikes, one of which bears an awful resemblance to the model found in last year’s 501st Clone battle pack. The other sports an entirely new design with a slick yellow paint scheme, which complements the kit nicely.

And because this is the Bad Batch we’re talking about, the new LEGO shuttle also includes five of the iconic troopers from Clone Force 99. Each one features all-new designs that are exclusive to the set, delivering plenty of refreshed takes on the usual Clone Trooper ensemble. You’re looking at the full squad including Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker, and Crosshair, all decked out in new molded helmets to give off each of the Clones unique appearances. There’s also a brick-built Gonk droid to round out the included characters.

Launching later this summer

Launching with a $99.99 price tag, the new LEGO Bad Batch Shuttle is the first of the upcoming summer 2021 kits. It’ll be available starting on August 1, and is now available for pre-order.

9to5Toys Take:

After being rumored for most of the year, we’re now finally getting an official look a LEGO Bad Batch Shuttle. While there’s still some debate on if the in-universe ship is completely dark grey or this more sand blue color, I think that the LEGO Group’s interpretation of the build gives it a completely distinct look from the usual grey space ships that we normally see.

The minifigures themselves for the Bad Batch look even better in my opinion, and it’s fantastic that we’re getting all five of them in a single set to go alongside the shuttle. It might be a few days late, but I’m excited that we’re finally getting to see a brick-built version of Clone Force 99’s signature vehicle.

