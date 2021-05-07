New desks from $30? Yep, Amazon is taking up to 55% off

Amazon is offering the BestOffice Gaming Desk for $79.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you like to game at your desk, this upgrade could have your name written all over it. Not only does it feature a built-in cup holder, but also has a dedicated hook for headphones or your preferred gaming headset. Once set up it will span 47 by 23 by 29 inches. A steel frame aims to make this a long-term investment that’s built to last for many years to come. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another desk priced as low as $30.

We’ve also spotted that Songmics Direct (99% positive feedback from 126,000+) via Amazon offers the VASAGLE ALINRU Computer Desk for $29.99 shipped. That’s 55% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This highly-affordable desk boasts a sleek look and provides plenty of room for working from a laptop or desktop. The surface offers up 39.4 by 19.7 inches of work area and on each side of the desk you’ll find eight hooks that are perfect for holding headphones, a backpack, and much more. Its frame is said to be sturdy enough to uphold 110 pounds of weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

There are plenty of related deals also worth considering like this best-selling office chair at $44.50 alongside another gaming desk from $68. Want to transform another part of the house? If so, check out this sofa for $171.50, an Amazon Sports Ball Storage Rack at under $5, and even Nathan James’ Mid-Century Modern TV Stand at $174.50.

BestOffice Gaming Desk features:

This innovative gaming desk brings together a powerful computer integrated to a desk designed especially for gaming with all the accessories in one entirety.This PC gaming pro desk comes with a cup holder, headphone hook and two Cable Management hole. It is not only a gaming desk, also a multi-functional workstation.With modern and elegant appearance, provides comfortable gaming and working environment.

