Amazon will ship this sofa to your door for $171.50 (All-time low, Save 43%)

Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Sofa for $171.42 shipped. That’s $128 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $55. Anyone on the hunt for a new sofa will want to consider this cost-conscious solution. It boasts thick foam padding in each cushion and is upheld by a solid wood frame. It’s touted as being easy to assemble thanks to “a plug-in design” that’s paired with step-by-step instructions. If your current sofa is in good shape, this provides an affordable way to upgrade and donate your current couch to someone who needs it. Rated 4+ stars from 72% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you invest a bit of it into a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. I always keep a can of this stuff on hand and apply it to new furniture, shoes, and many other fabric surfaces to prevent stains from setting in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in.

VASAGLE Sofa features:

Curl up on it reading a novel? Sinking into it for some nap time? Lounge on it for a movie marathon? Whichever way you choose, this sofa will serve its purpose

When it comes to the right sofa, nothing is more important than coziness. With thick foam padding, this couch ensures maximum comfort. The linenette fabric offers refreshing lounging even on hot summer days

Wobbly? Flimsy? Not this sofa. The solid wood frame offers high stability and great strength (max. load: 550 lb per seat). Whenever you need some stable seats, this sofa will always have your back

