Take 50% off Microsoft’s everyday Wireless Mobile Mouse at $10, more from $6

Amazon is offering Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse for $9.99 in Loch Ness Gray and Cyan. Shipping is free for Prime customers or on orders over $25. That slashes a full 50% off what you’d normally pay, matching the all-time low price. This budget-friendly, ambidextrous mouse is designed for day to day use, whether at home or on the go. It runs on a single AA battery for up to 8-months of power. And set-up couldn’t be simpler; just tap the nano transceiver into your computer’s USB port and you’re set. The transceiver also stores in the bottom of the mouse for easy travel. Over 7,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. See below for more.

If you’re searching for the most budget-friendly wireless mouse on the market, this sneeda model is sure to get the job done, and starts at just $6.27. While that shaves a little over $1 off the usual price, it still marks a full 15% off to match the all-time low. This wireless mouse operates on 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, so not necessarily the same mobile solution offered by our lead deal, but it comes with adjustable dpi, noiseless clicking, and a huge variety of colors and styles. Tack on one of these ergonomic mouse pads for $9 to keep your wrist healthy and stress-free, and you’re ready to roll. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 13,600 customers.

Then again, depending on how many hours you spend behind a screen, some higher-end mice and keyboards may also be worth a look. Right now, you can score a variety of RGB gaming keyboards from giants like HyperX, Alienware, Aukey, and more starting at $34. Plus, you can find Logitech gaming mice and more from $21. If all else fails, or you just feel like a little window-shopping, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse features:

You’ll appreciate how this wireless mobile mouse comfortably fits your hand and your mobile lifestyle. Use it just about anywhere, even on a rough park bench or your living room carpet, relying on Microsoft BlueTrack Technology. When it’s time to pack up and go, you’ll hardly notice the tiny transceiver. Keep it plugged into the USB port, or stow it in the bottom of the mouse for travel. Keep using your mouse for up to eight months with a single battery, and rely on the power indicator to tell you when it’s time to replace it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!