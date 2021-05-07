Battlestation upgrades: HyperX, Alienware, Aukey RGB gaming keyboards starting from $34

Amazon is offering HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the usual rate for a rare discount that has only been beaten once before. Touting the signature HyperX red linear switches, you’ll only need to strike 1.8mm or add 45g of actuation force, making it ideal for lightning-quick gameplay. The translucent ABS-keycaps are supported by a steel frame for added durability, and the upgraded RGB customization you can select from 16.8 million color options for each and ever key, plus a sleek lightbar up top. Over 470 customers have left a glowing 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other gaming keyboard deals:

Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs. The switches’ exposed LEDs pair with the translucent HyperX Pudding Keycaps to give your RGB lighting, extra brightness compared to solid-color keycaps.

