Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch hits $81, more Bulova, U.S. Polo, and Timex deals from $24

Amazon is offering the Relic by Fossil Automatic Skeleton Watch (ZR11853) for $81.24 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. If you’re a fan of watches that show their inner workings, this Relic by Fossil timepiece may be a worthy addition to your wardrobe. It sports a case size of 42mm and features a gunmetal-plated stainless steel design. The bracelet is also comprised of stainless steel, providing a durable design with a high-end look. Water-resistance reaches up to 165 feet, ensuring it’s ready for the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $24.

Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch (ZR11853) features:

Case size: 42mm; Band size: 20mm; automatic movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported

Gunmetal plated stainless steel case with textured outer dial; skeleton dial reveals the inner workings of this automatic watch

Self-winding: your movements act as a power source

