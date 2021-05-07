FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch hits $81, more Bulova, U.S. Polo, and Timex deals from $24

-
AmazonFashionFossil
51% off From $24

Amazon is offering the Relic by Fossil Automatic Skeleton Watch (ZR11853) for $81.24 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. If you’re a fan of watches that show their inner workings, this Relic by Fossil timepiece may be a worthy addition to your wardrobe. It sports a case size of 42mm and features a gunmetal-plated stainless steel design. The bracelet is also comprised of stainless steel, providing a durable design with a high-end look. Water-resistance reaches up to 165 feet, ensuring it’s ready for the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $24.

More watches on sale:

Speaking of watches, you may want to peek at our coverage of Garmin’s new diving smartwatch with 7-day battery life and a compact design. On the deal front, there are some other options you may also want to consider cashing in on like two Amazon Tritan Infuser Water Bottles at $4.50 each, a full-blown sofa for $171.50 shipped, and you can even score up to 40% off Nike gear.

Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch (ZR11853) features:

  • Case size: 42mm; Band size: 20mm; automatic movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Gunmetal plated stainless steel case with textured outer dial; skeleton dial reveals the inner workings of this automatic watch
  • Self-winding: your movements act as a power source

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil

About the Author

Samsonite, Osprey, and Amazon backpacks dive as low as ...
A 2-pack of solar-powered LED lights adds 6,400-lumens ...
elago’s R4 Retro case brings SNES stylings to you...
Anker’s 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 Generator just dr...
Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera sees ...
Amazon’s Tritan Infuser Water Bottles plunge to a...
Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip falls to n...
New desks from $30? Yep, Amazon is taking up to 55% off
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Amazon offers women’s watches for Mother’s Day up to 50% off: Bulova, Nine West, more

From $20 Learn More

Turtle Beach launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ 60mm Eclipse Dual Driver Recon 500 Gaming Headset

Learn More
Save $100

Lenovo’s C340 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to all-time low at $399 shipped

$399 Learn More
55% off

Samsonite, Osprey, and Amazon backpacks dive as low as $9 (Up to 55% off)

From $9 Learn More

LEGO Batman Tumbler reportedly in the works – here’s everything we know so far

Read more Learn More
Reg. $100

Shure’s Digital USB/iPhone Mic drops to $55 ($100 direct from Apple) + more from $40

$55 Learn More

Toshiba launches new 4K Fire TV lineup to freshen up your home theater

Learn More
Reg. $27

A 2-pack of solar-powered LED lights adds 6,400-lumens of brightness to your yard for $19

$19 Learn More