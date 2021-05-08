The LEGO group is taking to Twitter today to tease what looks like will be one of its latest creations. Ahead of the Stranger Things season four premier sometime later this year, we’re getting a first look at what will likely be the latest addition to the LEGO Netflix theme. Head below for everything we know so far and what you can expect from the upcoming set.

LEGO may return to the Upside Down for upcoming creations

No stranger to recreating the world of Netflix’s popular sci-fi series, the LEGO has assembled a handful of creations from the series over the years. With the launch of the Stranger Things theme back in 2019 with the Upside Down, there have been some limited-edition convention exclusives and other promotional kits along the way. But now it looks like there is going to be an expansion to the collection just in time for season 4.

Back when the LEGO Group launched its first Stranger Things set, there was quite a lot of build up through a series of retro advertisements and other mysterious marketing material. While it looks like we won’t be seeing as much of that drawn out fanfare this time around as the tweet stirring up the commotion is more blatant with its theming, there’s likely to be some more teasing before a full unveil.

What we know about new LEGO Stranger Things kits

Much like with the actual fourth season of Stranger Things, all of the actual details on what we’ll see from a new series of LEGO kits is up in the air. Not to mention, when we’ll actually see the latest creations. As from the teaser itself, the image is a direct recreation of a scene from the first trailer that premiered earlier in the week.

But if I had to guess what we’d end up seeing from the upcoming releases, there are two different routes that the LEGO Group could take. The first would be releasing another large, collectible kit that looks to recreate an iconic location or scene from Hawkins, Indiana just like we saw the first time around. Think something along the lines of the Hawkins High School or the Starcourt Mall. With how much of Stranger Things is geared more towards adults, it seems like this is likely the path to take as display-worthy kits have been the company’s focus as of late for many of the popular licensed themes in its catalog.

The Upside Down from 2019

Then there’s focusing specifically on the upcoming debut of Stranger Things season 4, which would have the LEGO Group release a wave of smaller kits themed to the events of the new episodes. Akin to what we typically see with Star Wars and the like, these would be more play-focused builds depicting various locations and encounters from the upcoming season.

Of course, there’s also a chance of a collectible minifigure series, too. But with the expected launch of the first Marvel CMF coming later this summer, odds are those looking to score blind bag figures based on the Netflix series will have to wait for this.

Regardless of which route the LEGO Group does end up taking, there is sure to be plenty of hype surrounding the upcoming launch, as the initial set left out some iconic characters like Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and other members of the show’s cast.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With the recent focus on more adult-focused kits and the commotion of a new season, returning to the Upside Down for some new LEGO Stranger Things kits seemed almost inevitable. Given that fans have only really been able to score a single readily-available set inspired by the series, whatever we end up seeing this time around is sure to be a hit.

I found the original Stranger Things set to be one of the most unique and display-worthy sets in the LEGO catalog when I first reviewed it, so let’s hope that this trend continues for whatever awaits from Hawkins, Indiana.

Let us know if there are any characters or locations you’d like to see from an upcoming LEGO Stranger Things theme in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!