Last time we checked in on the future of LEGO Marvel creations, we had a pretty good idea of what to expect from the theme’s main creations. Now ahead of all of the releases this summer, we’re getting some reports of what LEGO builders can look forward to in terms of the rumored Marvel collectible minifigure series due out later this year. With 12 characters from Disney+ series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’re likely to see quite a few all-new minifigures from the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe. Head below for everything we know so far.

LEGO looks to bring Marvel into its collectible minifigure series

For the longest time, Hasbro has had the sole rights to produce figures from various Disney properties including Marvel and Star Wars. With that exclusivity coming to an end at the start of 2021, we’re now getting reports of the very first collectible minifigure series expansion into the Marvel theme. Up until now, battle packs and other similar creations that paired a few minifigs with some small builds were the LEGO Group’s way to get around entering into Hasbro’s territory. But with that no longer an issue, it looks like the LEGO Group isn’t wasting any time to give fans a series of collectible Marvel minifigures.

As always here, nothing is finalized yet from the LEGO Group, as they’ve been known to delay kits or straight up cancel them. But for the first foray into the collectible minifigures, the upcoming series looks to be focusing on the Marvel Disney+ shows as inspiration for which characters to include. With WandaVision as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier having already aired, and with Loki and What If…? on the way, there are plenty of iconic heroes and villains to pick from who haven’t yet gotten the LEGO treatment.

Much like the Looney Tunes selection that launched at the beginning of the month, there looks to be 12 upcoming figures in the Marvel collectible minifigure series. With some more straightforward characters getting updated designs to match their Disney+ debuts like Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, there are also going to be some much more unique releases. As of now, it looks like we’ll get White Vision and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision as well as a bunch of What If…? characters.

Here’s a look at the rumored figures:

Scarlet Witch

White Vision

Monica Rambeau

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Bucky Barnes

Loki (with Throg)

Lady Loki

Captain Britain (Peggy Carter)

Zombie Captain America

Star-Lord (T’Challa)

Spider-Man (Steve Rogers)

Thanos (Gamora)

9to5Toys‘ take:

Given that the LEGO Marvel collectible minifigure series has been rumored for quite a while now, the news today is yet another confirmation that’ll be releasing sometime shortly. Most of the characters in the rumored list make quite a lot of sense too, further adding to the likelihood of their inclusions. Even some of the more out there releases like a Zombie Captain America are quite fitting given the trailers and other promotional material from the Loki and What If? series.

Was there a character from the Marvel Disney+ shows that you were hoping the LEGO Group would include in a collectible minifigure series? Let us know in the comments below.

