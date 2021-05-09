Logitech’s flagship LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse offers 25K DPI, more for $100

Amazon is offering Logitech’s G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor for $99.99 shipped. That shaves $20 off what you’d normally pay, to match the all-time low price. Armed with Logitech’s coveted Hero 25K sensor, this mouse can reach from 100 to 25,600 DPI sensitivity, with over 400 IPS, and guaranteed smooth, unfiltered 1:1 tracking. The ergonomic design is meant to ease stress on even the longest of marathons or streaming sessions, with up to 180-hours of battery life to boot. Plus, you can customize with full RGB backlighting, 11 programmable buttons and layouts, and even the internal weight can be changed to meet your battlestation’s needs. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. See below for more.

Razer’s latest and greatest offers a different philosophy on blowing away your competition: outlive, and outlast. The Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse offers an unprecedented 950-hours of playtime, with one of the lightest form-factors available and still gives Logitech a run for its money with an 18,000 DPI optical sensor. This is still a valiant option for anyone considering tournament or professional eSports level gaming, and it’ll only set you back $70 as opposed to Logitech’s $100. Rated 4.7/5 stars on Amazon, and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

If nothing you saw above caught your fancy, you can peruse our latest roundup of gaming mice, keyboards, and more starting at $21. And to give your battlestation everything it needs to thrive, why not check out some new monitors as well? You can score up to 4K picture quality, up to 165Hz framerate, or go curved for immersive gameplay, all starting at $100.

G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The flagship Logitech G903 light speed wireless gaming mouse with next-gen Hero 25K gaming sensor for incredibly precise game play and 10x the battery efficiency of previous generations. Complete with immersive 16. 8M Light Sync RGB, ambidextrous design, and up to 11 buttons. Play on with improved tracking, 10x the power efficiency of previous generation sensors, and up to 140 hours of game play.

