Curved, 4K, and 165Hz monitors from $170 at Amazon (Up to $100 off)

-
Amazon is offering the Samsung 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (CRG5) for $299.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Walmart. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Samsung and beats the lowest 2021 offer we have tracked by $30. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to embrace high-refresh gaming, this monitor is here to save the day. Not only does it boast a 240Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC compatibility “demolishes image tears, stuttering and screen-lag for exceptionally smooth gaming.” Its 1500R curvature “wraps around your field of vision” for an even higher level of immersion. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB-A, and DisplayPort. Swing by our release coverage to learn more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted monitors priced from $170.

Samsung 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Curved Monitor features:

  • SAMSUNG’S FIRST 240HZ CURVED GAMING MONITOR virtually eliminates input lag, helping you to react with lightning quickness through an immersive curved screen
  • G-SYNC COMPATIBLE MONITOR demolishes image tears, stuttering and screen-lag for exceptionally smooth gaming
  • DEEPLY ROUNDED 1500R CURVED SCREEN wraps around your field of vision. Brightness (Typical)- 300cd/m2. Peak Brightness (Typical)- 300cd/m2. Brightness (Min) – 250cd/m2

