FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi’s aluminum USB-C hubs elevate your Mac setup from $27 (Save 20%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSatechi
Save 20% From $27

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its aluminum USB-C hubs for Prime members, headlined by the new On-The-Go Multiport Adapter at $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low set once before, and is still one of the very first discounts to date. As Satechi’s most recent USB-C hub, its new Multiport Adapter delivers plenty of I/O alongside the brand’s signature aluminum design to fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup. On top of 100W power passthrough, you’ll also benefit from a pair of USB-A slots, a USB-C data port, SD card readers, and Gigabit Ethernet. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $27.

Other notable Satechi USB-C hubs on sale:

Alongside on the ongoing Satechi Mother’s Day sale, you can lock-in one of the best prices yet on the Quatro Power Bank at $80. Then be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of the Satechi Dock5. This versatile charging station can power five devices at a time, and we founds it to be quite a compelling option for those with a litany of Apple gadgets. Get all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter features:

The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter helps make productivity portable. Designed for portability and convenience, the Adapter features USB-C PD charging, HDMI and VGA display ports, USB-A data ports, SD card slots, and Gigabit Ethernet, with two detachable USB-C cables – perfect for on-the-go or docked at your desk. With its sleek aluminum finish and plug and play design, the On-the-go Multiport Adapter enables you to work at your best wherever you are.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Air Vent Car Mount $11 (S...
Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $46...
Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in la...
Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 on spring runs at ...
Save $99 and upgrade to Apple’s entry-level M1 Ma...
MSI’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor packs USB-C, du...
Get organized with a 12-pack of Akro-Mils nesting shelf...
Curb waste with CamelBak’s Chute Mag Water Bottle...
Show More Comments

Related

Sitewide savings

Save 15% on all of Satechi’s Apple gear for Mother’s Day: MagSafe chargers, more

15% off Learn More
2021 low

Boost your creativity with these MacBook USB-C hubs starting at just $16 (2021 low)

From $16 Learn More
Save 20%

Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hubs are now 20% off from $80

From $80 Learn More

Oakley drops new ‘Kato’ sunglasses this summer that are made for sports

Learn More
Review

Review: Is Ukutune’s Flamed Koa Wood Ukulele with orange agate tuners – worth the price?

Learn More
Save 45%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Air Vent Car Mount $11 (Save 35%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dragon Quest IV, Daggerhood, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $46, Resident Evil Village $50, more

$46 Learn More