Satechi’s aluminum USB-C hubs elevate your Mac setup from $27 (Save 20%)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its aluminum USB-C hubs for Prime members, headlined by the new On-The-Go Multiport Adapter at $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low set once before, and is still one of the very first discounts to date. As Satechi’s most recent USB-C hub, its new Multiport Adapter delivers plenty of I/O alongside the brand’s signature aluminum design to fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup. On top of 100W power passthrough, you’ll also benefit from a pair of USB-A slots, a USB-C data port, SD card readers, and Gigabit Ethernet. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $27.

Other notable Satechi USB-C hubs on sale:

Alongside on the ongoing Satechi Mother’s Day sale, you can lock-in one of the best prices yet on the Quatro Power Bank at $80. Then be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of the Satechi Dock5. This versatile charging station can power five devices at a time, and we founds it to be quite a compelling option for those with a litany of Apple gadgets. Get all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter features:

The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter helps make productivity portable. Designed for portability and convenience, the Adapter features USB-C PD charging, HDMI and VGA display ports, USB-A data ports, SD card slots, and Gigabit Ethernet, with two detachable USB-C cables – perfect for on-the-go or docked at your desk. With its sleek aluminum finish and plug and play design, the On-the-go Multiport Adapter enables you to work at your best wherever you are.

