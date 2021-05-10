Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $14.99. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case at $14.99. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 69% in savings, beats our previous mention by $9, and matches the all-time low set once before back in September of last year.

Apple’s official leather cases have long been a favorite for those looking to protect their iPhone without ditching a more premium look and feel. Comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather, this cover is complemented by machined aluminum buttons and a microfiber lining inside for some added protection. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

Official iPhone case deals today:

iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case features:

They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

