FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Save 69% From $15

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $14.99. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case at $14.99. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 69% in savings, beats our previous mention by $9, and matches the all-time low set once before back in September of last year. 

Apple’s official leather cases have long been a favorite for those looking to protect their iPhone without ditching a more premium look and feel. Comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather, this cover is complemented by machined aluminum buttons and a microfiber lining inside for some added protection. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

Official iPhone case deals today:

Then be sure to give our Apple guide a look for all of the other notable discounts available. Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale has a collection of refurbished models from $120, not to mention ongoing price cuts on AirPods at $120 and Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $30.

iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case features:

They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector delivers peace ...
Sony’s 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart Google TV w...
Your EDC deserves a SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD, now ...
Greenworks 80V 30% off Gold Box, self-propelled 21R...
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 adorns your wrist at a new...
Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts a...
Logitech’s flagship LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mo...
Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 870 QVO 2.5-inch S...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Apple’s official iPhone 12 series cases 60% off at Amazon lows: Leather, clear, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 54%

Save up to 54% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $20

From $20 Learn More
Orig. $210

Ninja’s refurb Foodi multi-cooker grill and air fryer now $100 Prime shipped (Orig. $210)

$100 Learn More
40% off

Cabela’s Camping Event is live! Find Carhartt, Columbia, more up to 40% off from $15

From $15 Learn More
Save 30%

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector delivers peace of mind for $99 (Save 30%)

$99 Learn More
$450 off

Sony’s 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart Google TV with AirPlay 2 drops to $1,350 (Reg. $1,800)

$1,350 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot upgrades your tool kit with up to $150 off Milwaukee bundles and more

$150 off Learn More
reg. $160+

Your EDC deserves a SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD, now at $150 (Reg. up to $240)

$150 Learn More