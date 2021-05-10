FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Board game deals from $15.50 + all-time lows: Kingdom Rush, Monopoly Star Wars, more

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of board games for the whole family. One standout is Kingdom Rush Rift in Time for $44.60 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Based on the popular tower defense game franchise you have likely played on mobile at some point, this transforms the video game’s fantastic TD mechanics into a traditional board game experience “with a gorgeous miniature and hero board of variable unique powers.” This one is a cooperative experience where players place polyomino tower pieces and use their selected Hero to fight off hordes of enemies and also includes an infinite replay-ability mode as well as a “unique campaign.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more board game deals. 

Not interested in the Kingdom Rush game? Scoop up a copy of the Monopoly Speed Board Game for $10 Prime shipped instead. This brings that classic Monopoly formula to bite-sized 10-minute matches in a 4+ star rated package. Or head below where you’ll find plenty of more affordable alternatives to spice up game night. 

More board game deals:

Go check out Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage, then head over to today’s console roundup for all of the best deals on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals. Here are the May PlayStation Plus FREE games, everything you need to know about the Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, and the latest notable additions to Xbox Game Pass

More on the Kingdom Rush Rift in Time:

  • Players command Heroes, which each come with a gorgeous miniature and hero board of variable unique powers
  • By building or upgrading Towers and placing polyomino pieces and using their Hero to attack enemies, players work together to hold back the ever-advancing horde.
  • Fully co-operative
  • Individual scenarios, an infinite replay-ability mode, and a unique campaign

