It is now time to kick the week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some notable price drops with Apple Watch starting from $120 alongside its official iPhone cases from $15, but for now we are taking a break from the hardware to roundup the day’s most notable price drops from Apple’s digital storefronts. Our collection includes titles like The Eyes of Ara, SkySafari 6 Pro, Hex – AI Board Game, Starlight – Explore the Stars, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CM: Contraction Timer/Monitor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $19.50, Dragon’s Crown Pro $5, Borderlands 3 $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Dragon Quest IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Daggerhood: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on The Eyes of Ara:

Alone on a remote island stands a weathered castle. For years it has lain dormant yet still the townspeople recall old stories of restless dreams, violent storms, and the eerie glow of ghostly lights dancing in the mist. Recently, a mysterious signal has begun broadcasting from within the abandoned halls. Something inside the castle has awoken, now someone needs to venture inside to discover the truth.

