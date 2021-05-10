FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $19.50, Dragon’s Crown Pro $5, Borderlands 3 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake from $19.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on Xbox. Still fetching $60 via Microsoft and usually closer to $40 at Amazon, today’s offer is a solid chance to secure the remake of RE3 if you haven’t just yet and one of the lowest totals we have tracked. It is a great play either before or after you’re done with RE 8 Village as well. This one trades out Lady Dimitrescu for another giant and terrifying stalker known as Nemesis. It is remade from the ground up with (mostly) everything you remember from the original, and then some. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil Village, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Borderlands 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

