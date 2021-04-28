While you’re probably still marveling over the recent Ratchet & Clank trailer and the new playable character, Rivet, we now have details on the May PlayStation Plus freebies. Make sure you go download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete for FREE while you still can, and then come right back here for the upcoming PlayStation Plus freebies. This month Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last are on tap. Make sure your PlayStation Plus membership is in order and head below for more details.

May PlayStation Plus freebies:

The May PlayStation Plus freebies include Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last for PS5, as well as headliner Battlefield V on PS4 and survival experience Stranded Deep on Sony’s previous-generation machine. All of which will go live on May 4 and remain as such until the May 31, 2021. That’s means you have until May 3 to claim last month’s titles including Oddworld Soulstorm, Days Gone, and more.

While it’s nice to be getting some PS5 content in the monthly freebies, the real standout AAA experience here is clearly Battlefield V. Regularly $35 in physical form on Amazon and more like $52 via PSN, you can add this one to your library free of charge starting next week. “Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Experience all-out multiplayer with your squad in the vast Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or take on single player War Stories.”

If you need to refresh your PlayStation Plus, we are still seeing 1-year subs on sale right here. Here are the latest details on the next mainline Battlefield title as well as the upcoming mobile iteration as well as all of today’s best console game deals.

More details from Sony:

Join forces with players worldwide as you plunge yourself into the dark heart of battle, crunch metal and burn rubber on a carnage-filled racetrack against friends or strip back to the bare essentials and attempt to survive a treacherous paradise solo. Enticing, challenging prospects all, but which will you try first when next month’s PlayStation Plus games launch on May 4?

