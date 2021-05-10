Amazon’s best-selling Rubbermaid 14-pc. Food Storage set just dropped to $22.50 (Reg. $38)

Amazon is now offering the 14-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime member or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $38 or so, today’s deal is just shy of 40% off the going rate, about $2.50 under the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. This is the best-selling food storage container set on Amazon with 100% leak-proof lids, an airtight seal, and a BPA-free Tritan plastic construction. The stain- and odor-resistant material is complemented by a vented design to avoid splattering in the microwave and the freezer/dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 14-piece set is overkill for your rare leftovers and on-the-go lunches, scoop up the 10-piece kit for $17.99 shipped instead. This the same specs and ratings apply here, just with a smaller collection of containers and lids. It includes “two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup containers, plus lids, for a total of 10 pieces.”

The head right over to our home goods guide for more deals on kitchenware and items for around the house. We have Ninja multi-cooker air fryers, this offer on Roborock’s S6 Pure Robot Vacuum, the Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, today’s Greenworks 80V 30% off Gold Box, and this wide ranging Milwaukee tool sale with up to $150 in savings.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set:

Rubbermaid brilliance; 100 percent leak proof, airtight food storage containers feature crystal clear, BPA free triton plastic that offers 360 degree clarity, and helps keep food fresh and secure

Food containers are clear like glass so you can always see what’s inside, but are light and easy to carry; Stain and Odor resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new

Brilliance plastic containers have built in vents under the latches that allow splatter resistant microwave reheating with the lid on

