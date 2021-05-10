Amazon’s best-selling Rubbermaid 14-pc. Food Storage set just dropped to $22.50 (Reg. $38)

Amazon is now offering the 14-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime member or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $38 or so, today’s deal is just shy of 40% off the going rate, about $2.50 under the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. This is the best-selling food storage container set on Amazon with 100% leak-proof lids, an airtight seal, and a BPA-free Tritan plastic construction. The stain- and odor-resistant material is complemented by a vented design to avoid splattering in the microwave and the freezer/dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
If the 14-piece set is overkill for your rare leftovers and on-the-go lunches, scoop up the 10-piece kit for $17.99 shipped instead. This the same specs and ratings apply here, just with a smaller collection of containers and lids. It includes “two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup containers, plus lids, for a total of 10 pieces.”
More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set:
- Rubbermaid brilliance; 100 percent leak proof, airtight food storage containers feature crystal clear, BPA free triton plastic that offers 360 degree clarity, and helps keep food fresh and secure
- Food containers are clear like glass so you can always see what’s inside, but are light and easy to carry; Stain and Odor resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new
- Brilliance plastic containers have built in vents under the latches that allow splatter resistant microwave reheating with the lid on
