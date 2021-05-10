FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lands’ End Friends and Family Event takes up to 40% off sitewide: Swimsuits, shorts, more

-
FashionLands End
40% off From $16

For a limited time only, Lands’ End Friends and Family Sale offers takes up to 40% off sitewide with promo code GROUP at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Comfort Waist 9-inch Shorts that are currently marked down to $24 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. These shorts are regularly priced at $50 and you can choose from six color options. This style can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and the no-iron fabric is wrinkle-resistant to give you a polished look. Plus, they’re even stain-resistant and stretch-infused for added comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Lands’ End customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods latest flash sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lands End

About the Author

Cole Haan’s new tennis collection will have you r...
Champion Anniversary Sale takes extra 10-30% off its be...
Cabela’s Camping Event is live! Find Carhartt, Co...
Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off Nike, ...
Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch hits $81, more Bulova, U...
Columbia takes 60% off web specials with deals from $12...
Nike adds new markdowns up to 40% off: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT...
Levi’s Warehouse Event offers deals from $20 with...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Nautica’s Stock Up for Summer Event offers 40-70% off sitewide + swim deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic takes up to 50% off sitewide for Mother’s Day with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Columbia’s Camo Zigzag MacBook Backpack dives to $27.50, more from $23 (Up to 50% off)

$27.50 Learn More
Save 28%

Let Belkin shield your devices from overload with 28% off power strip surge protectors from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More
Reg. $160

Logitech’s Folio Touch 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case falls to new all-time low at $130

$130 Learn More
$77 off

Power through iced drinks this summer, Vitamix Explorian Blender from $272.50 (Reg. $350)

From $272.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson Knight electric scooter climbs 15-degree hills at up to 15.5 MPH for $500, more

Learn More

Cole Haan’s new tennis collection will have you ready to hit the court in style

Learn More