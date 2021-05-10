Lands’ End Friends and Family Event takes up to 40% off sitewide: Swimsuits, shorts, more

For a limited time only, Lands’ End Friends and Family Sale offers takes up to 40% off sitewide with promo code GROUP at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Comfort Waist 9-inch Shorts that are currently marked down to $24 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. These shorts are regularly priced at $50 and you can choose from six color options. This style can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and the no-iron fabric is wrinkle-resistant to give you a polished look. Plus, they’re even stain-resistant and stretch-infused for added comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Lands’ End customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods latest flash sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!