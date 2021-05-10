It’s hard to beat XTERRA’s Folding Exercise Bike at $102 (1+ year Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike for $102.25 shipped. That’s over 21% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to build out your at-home workout abilities without wasting any space? If so, this offering is able to fold down and only take up 18.1 by 18.1 inches of floor space when not in use. Metrics like speed, distance, time, calories, and pulse are shown on a built-in display, making it a cinch to keep tabs on your progress. Rated 4.6/5 stars by more than 11,650 Amazon shoppers.

Prevent sweat from setting into your new exercise bike when grabbing Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes for $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. More than 19,000 shoppers have left a review and the average rating clocks in at 4.8/5 stars.

Another compact, yet versatile piece of exercise equipment worth adding to your repertoire is the Stamina Power Tower at $69.50. Plus, you can affordably stay quenched with Amazon’s Tritan Infuser Water Bottles at $4.50 each. And if you want to keep tabs on your activity, heart rate, and more, check out Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch with an always-on display at $110 along with Amazfit Band 5 at $30 and Woot’s 1-day refurbished Apple Watch sale from $130.

XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike features:

Solid x-frame design folds to just 18. 1″ x 18. 1″ of floor space when not in use

Large anatomically designed seat and multi-grip padded handlebars are designed for long lasting comfort and support

2″ x 1″ LCD window is easy to read with all the necessary information – clearly displays speed, distance, time, calories, and pulse

