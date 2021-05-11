FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take an extra 15% off refurb. Dyson vacuums, air purifiers, more from $160

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is discounting a selection of refurbished vacuums, air purifiers, and more, starting at $159.99 shipped. If you’ve been considering upgrading your appliances but don’t want to break the bank to do it, this is a great opportunity. Plus, you can take an extra 15% off with code PICKSUMMER15. Our top pick today is the HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Air Purifier for $280.05 shipped. With new models typically selling for around $600, you can save up to 45% opting for a refurbished model that’s certified to work exactly as new.

More than just a compact heater and fan, the HP02 Air Purifier let’s you track your air quality via app. You can monitor a variety of metrics, and control the fan by voice command using Alexa Echo devices. It offers a variety of preset modes as well, and between the dual heat and cooling options, it’s a space spacing, one-stop shop for ideal atmosphere all year round. Rated 4.5/5 stars and backed by a 6-month warranty. See below for more.

Other notable Dyson refurb. deals:

While you’re sprucing up your home cleaning tools, you can still pick up a ton of home improvement goodies starting at $15. Plus, Anker’s latest smart lock is seeing it’s first discount at $230, there’s up to 50% off Skullcandy earbuds and headphones, or you can keep it simple with Eureka vacuums starting at just $45.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifier heater has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. It purifies intelligently – automatically monitoring and reacting. It then reports to the Dyson Link app so you can remotely control your environment. And whether heating or cooling, Jet Focus Control lets you select personal mode for a powerful stream of focused air, or diffused mode for wide projection. The machine also features a sleep timer, night-time auto mode and an easy-to-clean aperture.

