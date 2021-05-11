FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Park 4-years of Car and Driver magazine on your coffee table for $12 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

-
Reg. $60 $12

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 with free delivery. Simply select the 4-year option on this listing page and apply our code, 9TO5TOYS, to redeem the special price. There is also no sales tax, delivery fees, or auto renewals to worry about here. Regularly as much as $20 and currently on sale for $15 at Amazon, today's deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. A perfect addition to the workshop, man cave, or really anywhere driving enthusiasts can enjoy it, head below for more details on Car and Driver magazine. 

Car and Driver magazine covers all of the latest market news, in-depth comparison tests and reviews, “large full-color images of vehicles,” and details on new vehicles that haven’t even hit the market yet. And at today’s price, just about anyone interested in all of this stuff should probably give it a try. 

Then go dive into our May reading list (as well as last month's if you missed it) and score your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies while you're at it.

More on Car and Driver magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

