Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-cups $20, beans, more (extra 25% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsLavazza
45% off From $5

Amazon is now offering an additional 25% off a range of Lavazza K-Cups, ground coffee, and fresh coffee beans. One standout here is the 64-count variety pack of Lavazza Coffee K-Cup Pods for $19.96 after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $36, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the best we can find. You’re looking at four 16-pack boxes carrying four different blends: classico, gran aroma, gran selezione, and perfetto. All of which were “blended and roasted in Italy” from 100% Arabica coffee beans and are ready for you Keurig brewer right out of the box. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More deals below from under $5

While it’s tough to beat the value on the 64-pack for under $20 above, it might be worth exploring the Amazon brand Solimo K-cups starting from $9.50 or so. While you won’t find a 64-pack for that low, they tend to be more affordable on a regular basis. Making this a great way to see if they suit your taste so you can save even more down the line. 

But as we mentioned above, there are plenty of other Lavazza coffee deals to be had at Amazon right now from under $5. You’ll find most of the options right here, just remember to watch out for the 25% off coupon on the listing pages to save even more. 

Need a super affordable K-cup brewer? Look no further than Amazon’s single-serve brewer. It is currently available for $35.50, down from the regular $50 price tag and at one of the best prices we have tracked. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals. 

More on the Lavazza Coffee K-Cup Pods:

  • 4 boxes of 16 single serve K-cups with the following blends: Classico, gran aroma, gran selezione, and perfetto (64 cups total)
  • Blends range from medium roast to dark, espresso roasts
  • Gran aroma, gran selezione, and perfetto blends are 100 percent Arabica
  • Blended and roasted in Italy

