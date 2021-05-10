Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning with Amazon’s single-serve brewer at $35.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Single Serve Capsule Coffee Maker for $35.50 shipped. Down from its $50 to $58 normal going rate, this is just $1.50 above our last mention in January and is the best available. Offering compatibility with Keurig’s K-Cups, this is one of the most affordable ways to brew coffee in the mornings. You’ll find the ability to brew either 8- or 10-ounce cups as well as a removable capsule holder, drip tray, and water tank. There’s even an auto-shut-off feature for safety. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 42-count of K-Cups to enjoy over a month of coffee with a single purchase. It comes with a variety of flavor options and costs just $16.50 at Amazon. However, should you be someone who drinks coffee on the regular, opting for Subscribe and Save drops the price to under $16 for each shipment.

For other kitchen upgrades, check out these deals we found earlier today. For instance, the Vitamix Explorian Blender is down to $272.50 right now, though it normally fetches $350. Plus, we also found Ninja’s refurbished Foodi multi-cooker grill and air fryer down to $100, which performs a multitude of functions at over 50% off its normal going rate.

More on the Amazon Basics Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker:

Enjoy a fresh, hot cup of coffee whenever the mood strikes with the AmazonBasics Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker. This handy pod-compatible coffee maker works well in small spaces, apartments, offices, or anywhere coffee is a must-have. Compact enough to take with you or easily tuck away when not in use, the k-cup coffee maker is a convenient solution for staying caffeinated without the multi-step complication of a classic coffee maker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!