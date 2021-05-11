Destiny 2 Season 14, Season of the Splicer, launched today. With it comes quite a bit of new content, but there’s one thing that’s working for some that we’ve been waiting for: cross-play. Now, it’s not in full swing, and it doesn’t work in every scenario, but multiple people have reported being able to cross-play with PC and Xbox in Season of the Splicer. This feature wasn’t set to roll out until Season 15, which launches this fall, but it’s awesome to see it already working. So, let’s take a closer look as to why cross-play is seemingly working, as well as the other changes that Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer brings to the table.

Cross-play seems to be entering a testing phase for Destiny 2

We’ll get to the actual content update for Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer in a moment. First, however, we’ll take a look at what Polygon spotted shortly after the update was released. Twitch streamer JustManda was able to land in a party from her PC with a friend on Xbox, and others have also confirmed this feature as working. This is to be expected, as back in February, the Destiny 2 development team said that we would be getting cross-play in Season 15, with “some internal rollouts and alpha tests in Season 14.” The internal rollouts could have been a bit more external than Destiny 2 would have liked, but it’s obviously gotten many excited for the idea of playing their favorite game with friends on all platforms. Just today, I was talking with some friends about playing Destiny 2 with me on PC and them on PlayStation 5 once the eventual cross-play update rolls out.

This is something that we can likely expect Destiny 2 to roll back the change on, unless the community engagement and reception are overwhelmingly positive and few bugs arise from the release.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings an endless night to the Last City

The Vex have taken over and plunged the Last City into an endless night, according to the Season of the Splicer landing page. This threatens all safety once found beneath the Traveler. Ikora reveals the identity of an “unlikely ally” that could hold the keys to beating the Vex back and claiming victory over the attack.

While the Last City was plunged into darkness, there will always be Light that shines through. Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, is the leader of a small group of Eliksni that long to be closer to the Traveler. He’s a Sacred Splicer and in possession of the knowledge needed to take on the Vex technology that has taken hold of the Last City.

Both weekly Pinnacle missions and 6-player matchmaking activities will be available

Through two different areas of the Destiny 2 story, both a six-player matchmaking activity and weekly Pinnacle missions will be available. This comes in the form of Override and Expunge.

In Override, fireteams of six will use Splicer tech to hack into the Vex Network, uncover their secrets, steal the code, and use their power against them.

Flipping over to Expunge, each week, Guardians will uncover new vulnerabilities within the Vex Network, using Splicer Keys to take it over and collapse it from within.

Pricing and availability

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is available for all players as a free update and brings with it loads of content. You can download it now on all platforms and enjoy the game. For further Destiny 2 news, check out our previous coverage of Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken.

