Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Skullcandy headphones and earbuds headlined by the Push Ultra True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $79.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $1 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen since the holiday season. Sporting a workout-ready design, Skullcandy’s Push Ultra earbuds arrive with with a true wireless design alongside 40-hour battery life and an IP67 water-resistant design. That’s on top of integrated Tile technology to easily locate them when these buds go missing. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $16.

Other notable Skullcandy discounts:

This morning saw an Amazon all-time low go live on Jabra’s Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds at $50 for those who are in the market for another pair of buds. Otherwise, give our headphones guide a look for even more discounts this week as well as all of the details on the just-announced Wyze Buds Pro.

More on the Skullcandy Push Ultra Earbuds:

40 Hours Total Battery plus Rapid Charge

Wireless Charging Case

Moldable Hooks plus Stay-Aware Buds

IP67 Sweat and Waterproof

Built-in Tile Technology

