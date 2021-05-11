Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Skullcandy headphones and earbuds headlined by the Push Ultra True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $79.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $1 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen since the holiday season. Sporting a workout-ready design, Skullcandy’s Push Ultra earbuds arrive with with a true wireless design alongside 40-hour battery life and an IP67 water-resistant design. That’s on top of integrated Tile technology to easily locate them when these buds go missing. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $16.
Other notable Skullcandy discounts:
- Crusher Evo ANC Headphones: $199 (Reg. $300)
- Crusher Headphones: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Skullcandy Hesh 2: $49 (Reg. $80)
- Sesh Evo Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ink’d Plus Wireless Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Jib Plus Wireless Earbuds: $16 (Reg. $20)
This morning saw an Amazon all-time low go live on Jabra’s Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds at $50 for those who are in the market for another pair of buds. Otherwise, give our headphones guide a look for even more discounts this week as well as all of the details on the just-announced Wyze Buds Pro.
More on the Skullcandy Push Ultra Earbuds:
- 40 Hours Total Battery plus Rapid Charge
- Wireless Charging Case
- Moldable Hooks plus Stay-Aware Buds
- IP67 Sweat and Waterproof
- Built-in Tile Technology
