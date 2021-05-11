FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $16

-
AmazonHeadphonesSkullcandy
Save 50% From $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Skullcandy headphones and earbuds headlined by the Push Ultra True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $79.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $1 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen since the holiday season. Sporting a workout-ready design, Skullcandy’s Push Ultra earbuds arrive with with a true wireless design alongside 40-hour battery life and an IP67 water-resistant design. That’s on top of integrated Tile technology to easily locate them when these buds go missing. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $16.

Other notable Skullcandy discounts:

This morning saw an Amazon all-time low go live on Jabra’s Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds at $50 for those who are in the market for another pair of buds. Otherwise, give our headphones guide a look for even more discounts this week as well as all of the details on the just-announced Wyze Buds Pro.

More on the Skullcandy Push Ultra Earbuds:

  • 40 Hours Total Battery plus Rapid Charge
  • Wireless Charging Case
  • Moldable Hooks plus Stay-Aware Buds
  • IP67 Sweat and Waterproof
  • Built-in Tile Technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Skullcandy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Animal Crossing Isabelle PowerA Controller hits Amazon ...
An all-time low brings the official Apple Watch Black U...
Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools an...
All-new Anker eufy Wi-Fi Smart Security Lock sees first...
Upgrade your woodshop with a router table, cyclone dust...
Adopt these 144Hz displays for as little as $175 (New l...
Wyze Buds Pro take on AirPods Pro with ANC, Alexa, 24-h...
Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock has 11 ports, runs dual 4...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 64%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds undercuts AirPods at just $32

$32 Learn More
Reg. $80

Jabra’s Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds with Alexa/Siri now matching Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
15% off

Take an extra 15% off refurb. Dyson vacuums, air purifiers, more from $160

From $160 Learn More
34% off

Animal Crossing Isabelle PowerA Controller hits Amazon low at $16.50 + more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $49

An all-time low brings the official Apple Watch Black Unity band to $39 (Save 20%)

$39 Learn More

Backcountry’s Trail Running Guide has you ready for spring outings: HOKA, Nike, more

Learn More
50% off

Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools and knives from $7 (Up to 50% off)

From $7 Learn More

Oakywood introduces new felt MacBook and iPad sleeves with eco-friendly washpapa leather alternative

Learn More