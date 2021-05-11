All-new Anker eufy Wi-Fi Smart Security Lock sees first discount to $220 shipped, more

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its all-new Security Smart Lock with Fingerprint Scanning for $219.99 shipped with code EUFYLOCK2021. This marks the very first discount we’ve ever tracked, shaving $30 off the going rate. The 2021 eufy Security Smart Lock has a built-in fingerprint scanner, which can recognize and unlock your door to whoever you program it to within 1 second. You can also use the eufy security app, voice commands via a compatible Alexa or Assistant device, or the traditional key or keypad. It’s IP65 weatherproof and runs on a rechargeable 18-month battery, with certified craftsmanship to last 250,000 uses – or ten times a day for 60 years. Rated 4.6/5 stars, but you can check out our launch coverage for a closer look. See below for more.

Anker also offers a highly-rated video doorbell to keep better eyes on your property, deter porch pirates, or answer the door from anywhere in your home, and right now it’s down to $80 shipped with the on-page coupon. That’s down 20% from the usual $100, matching the all-time low. This 1080p doorbell uses AI human detection and programmable motion zones to alert you if someone is approaching your door. You can respond via two way audio, and watch the feed on your phone or any Alexa or Assistant enabled device. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’re interested in bringing any of your traditional electronics into your smart home’s ecosystem, TP-Link’s latest smart plugs are Alexa and Assistant compatible, can be programmed via app, and are currently just $6 a pop. Plus, we’ve got a bunch of home goods deals going like Eureka stick vacuums from $45, this 8-quart touchscreen air fryer at $55, or the Original Designer Blendtec Blender for $88 off.

eufy Security Smart Lock features:

Open Smart Lock using your fingerprint, with your phone via the eufy Security app, or by using the keypad or key. A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, every single time. Smart Lock fingerprint door lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and unlocks your door in 1 second—it’s faster than fumbling for your keys.

