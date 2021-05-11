Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock has 11 ports, runs dual 4K60, one 8K60, more: $200 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for $199.97 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate, undercuts Kensington’s sale price by $40, and beats the previous Amazon low by $30. This sophisticated hub sports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and delivers throughput up to 40Gb/s. Ports include dual Thunderbolt 3/USB-C, HDMI, five USB-A 3.1, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card, alongside a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo input. It’s able to power two 4K displays at 60Hz, and or one 8K display at the same refresh rate. Everything is pulled off using an included Thunderbolt 3 cable, and once connected your PC or MacBook will be able to charge at up to 60-watt speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Elevate your laptop to the height of your other displays when grabbing this foldable aluminum stand at $18 Prime shipped. Unlike many competitors, this solution folds into a compact design that’s easy to slide into a backpack. This makes it a versatile solution that’s able to used permanently at a desk or taken with you while on-the-go.

Since you’re here, you may also want to peek at Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for $270. Plus, we spotted JLab’s 2021 Talk Pro USB-C Microphones at $50 off earlier this morning. And if you’re in need a new desk, check out these solutions priced as low as $32. After that, perhaps you’ll want to swing by our coverage of Samsung’s new Smart Monitor with a compact size, upgraded remote, AirPlay 2, and more.

Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

Thunderbolt 3 dock for MacBooks (OS 10.14 and later) and Windows (7, 8, 8.1, 10) laptops equipped with Thunderbolt 3 (Lenovo Dell HP Acer, Asus, MSI, Razer, and more)

Supports 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160 30-bit color @ 60 Hz) to dual monitors or 8K 60fps to a single monitor; new Macbooks with the M1 chipset will only display on one external monitor with any Thunderbolt dock due to limitations of the Apple chipset (for dual monitor see our part # K33620NA)

Connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 3 port (.7 meter Intel Certified TB3 cable included); connect your dual displays by using the HDMI port and the 15W USB-C port which delivers video to a second monitor (using the included USB-C to HDMI adapter)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!