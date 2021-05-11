Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best price yet at $71, more from $45

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac at $71.28 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, marks the second-best price to date, and is the lowest in over four months. This also comes within $0.50 of the all-time low, as well. Logitech’s latest addition to its popular stable of MX Mac accessories launched back in September, delivering its most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse for $44.99. Seeing only its second notable price cut, today’s offer drops the price down from $50 to make a new all-time low. With similar Mac compatibility as the lead deal, this wireless peripheral delivers a trackball design for added ergonomics. Its white colorway pairs with Bluetooth connectivity, two extra buttons, and its signature trackball form. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 955 customers.

But if you’re more in the market for some battlestation-worthy peripherals, we’re tracking a selection of Razer gaming accessories starting at $40. With various keyboards, mice, and headsets available, there is up to 28% in savings to be had across the lot. Otherwise, give our PC gaming guide a look for all of the week’s other best discounts.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac features:

Master it, anywhere with MX Anywhere 3 for Mac– a compact performance mouse designed for your Mac or iPad no matter where you work – from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel is faster, quieter, and more precise. A low-profile design is contoured for the shape of your hand – with silicone side grips ensure that it’s always soft to the touch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

