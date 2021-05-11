This highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand collapses for easy travel, now just $31.50

Nulaxy (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its C1 MacBook Stand for $31.44 shipped. That’s down 15% from the going rate, to match the lowest price of the year. This ergonomic laptop stand accommodates machines between 11- and 17-inches, with a collapsible design that can raise up to 10.6-inches from the desktop. It’s constructed from a durable aluminum alloy, and the foldable design makes it ideal for travel. Plus, both the bottom and top hinges are adjustable, so you can find the right angle for your body and work station. Over 8,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. See below for more.

To complete your travel setup, you’ll probably want to look into a wireless keyboard and mouse. This Jelly Comb option can connect both at once, using a single nano USB. The mouse has three sensitivity levels and the keyboard is equipped with ergonomic scissor keys for smoother typing. Plus, it’ll only set you back $25 for the set, rather than searching for a compatible mouse and keyboard separately. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 3,000 shoppers.

While you’re elevating your home office, you can score the latest M1 MacBook Air at it’s lowest price yet, plus $100 off NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 systems. But if you’re interested in playing hard too, check out what’s hot off the presses with Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced 360Hz gaming laptop. And if the above mouse combo doesn’t fit your needs, take a look at Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse for $20 off, or keep it simple this $10 everyday mouse from Microsoft.

Nulaxy MacBook Stand features:

The C1 stand can elevate notebook or laptop, so you can stand up to work or raise the eye level, getting better posture to release the pain or stress. Dual adjustable shafts provide ideal view while using your laptop. It is built with high quality aluminum alloy, and can hold laptops up to 44 lbs. This laptop stand can work with all laptops from 11 to 17 inches; it is stable and will not shake while you are typing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!