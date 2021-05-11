FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand collapses for easy travel, now just $31.50

-
Amazonmac accessoriesNulaxy
Save 15% $31.50

Nulaxy (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its C1 MacBook Stand for $31.44 shipped. That’s down 15% from the going rate, to match the lowest price of the year. This ergonomic laptop stand accommodates machines between 11- and 17-inches, with a collapsible design that can raise up to 10.6-inches from the desktop. It’s constructed from a durable aluminum alloy, and the foldable design makes it ideal for travel. Plus, both the bottom and top hinges are adjustable, so you can find the right angle for your body and work station. Over 8,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. See below for more.

To complete your travel setup, you’ll probably want to look into a wireless keyboard and mouse. This Jelly Comb option can connect both at once, using a single nano USB. The mouse has three sensitivity levels and the keyboard is equipped with ergonomic scissor keys for smoother typing. Plus, it’ll only set you back $25 for the set, rather than searching for a compatible mouse and keyboard separately. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 3,000 shoppers.

While you’re elevating your home office, you can score the latest M1 MacBook Air at it’s lowest price yet, plus $100 off NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 systems. But if you’re interested in playing hard too, check out what’s hot off the presses with Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced 360Hz gaming laptop. And if the above mouse combo doesn’t fit your needs, take a look at Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse for $20 off, or keep it simple this $10 everyday mouse from Microsoft.

Nulaxy MacBook Stand features:

The C1 stand can elevate notebook or laptop, so you can stand up to work or raise the eye level, getting better posture to release the pain or stress. Dual adjustable shafts provide ideal view while using your laptop. It is built with high quality aluminum alloy, and can hold laptops up to 44 lbs. This laptop stand can work with all laptops from 11 to 17 inches; it is stable and will not shake while you are typing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Nulaxy

About the Author

Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand tumbles t...
Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-c...
Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Sw...
Dash all-in-one water bath sous vide cooker now down to...
AeroGarden’s smart touchscreen hydroponic herb ga...
Snag six Amazon dimmable dusk-to-dawn night lights for ...
Get in the Wi-Fi 6 game with up to $100 off NETGEARR...
SK hynix or WD_BLACK NVMe storage upgrades your PC with...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Take 50% off Microsoft’s everyday Wireless Mobile Mouse at $10, more from $6

$10 Learn More

Vari’s latest metal portable stand raises your MacBook to new ergonomic heights

Learn More
$20 off

Logitech’s flagship LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse offers 25K DPI, more for $100

$100 Learn More
Amazon low

Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand tumbles to new low of $126 (Save $24)

$126 Learn More
45% off

Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-cups $20, beans, more (extra 25% off)

From $5 Learn More

Razer upgrades new Blade 15 Advanced with 360Hz display, i9 processor, more

Learn More
Reg. $26

Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch + Remote at under $16

Under $16 Learn More
$599

Create a 120” display anywhere with this portable HD projector, now $599 (Reg. $699)

$100 off Learn More