Save up to $244 on LG UltraWides, 240Hz monitors, and more from $347

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LG monitors headlined by the 34-inch 1440p UltraWide with Thunderbolt 3 at $796.99 shipped. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks the best price of the year, and is one of the best to date overall. Bring 34-inches of screen real estate to your workstation with LG’s UltraWide display. It packs a 1440p panel with HDR10 support alongside 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and an adjustable stand. Equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 input, you’ll be able to drive the display with a single cable while taking advantage of a built-in USB 3.0 hub and charging your machine with a 60W output. There’s also HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 140 customers. Head below for more from $347.

Other notable LG monitor discounts:

While the featured monitor is an ideal MacBook companion in its own right with Thunderbolt 3 support and power passthrough, the other offerings on sale today would pair nicely with Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at $270 to achieve a single cable setup. That’s alongside all of the other discounts in our Mac accessories guide, including the price cut on Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 Mouse at $71 and this highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand for $31.50.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for video editors, programmers, and creative developers, the 34WL850-W 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, 10-bit support for 1.07 billion colors with DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10) and Radeon FreeSync 2, and more.

