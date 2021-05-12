FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $244 on LG UltraWides, 240Hz monitors, and more from $347

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLG
From $347 $244 off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LG monitors headlined by the 34-inch 1440p UltraWide with Thunderbolt 3 at $796.99 shipped. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks the best price of the year, and is one of the best to date overall. Bring 34-inches of screen real estate to your workstation with LG’s UltraWide display. It packs a 1440p panel with HDR10 support alongside 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and an adjustable stand. Equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 input, you’ll be able to drive the display with a single cable while taking advantage of a built-in USB 3.0 hub and charging your machine with a 60W output. There’s also HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 140 customers. Head below for more from $347.

Other notable LG monitor discounts:

While the featured monitor is an ideal MacBook companion in its own right with Thunderbolt 3 support and power passthrough, the other offerings on sale today would pair nicely with Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at $270 to achieve a single cable setup. That’s alongside all of the other discounts in our Mac accessories guide, including the price cut on Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 Mouse at $71 and this highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand for $31.50.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for video editors, programmers, and creative developers, the 34WL850-W 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, 10-bit support for 1.07 billion colors with DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10) and Radeon FreeSync 2, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (...
This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monit...
Enjoy a cup of pour-over coffee with Amazon’s #1 ...
Anker’s eufy HomeKit Pan/Tilt Indoor Cam returns ...
iiRcade Bartop Arcade Machine with access to 100’...
Amazon launches refreshed Echo Show 8 and 5 Alexa displ...
Rock-bottom multi-cooker deals from $25: Darth Vader Ed...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speak...
Show More Comments

Related

$440 off

LG 65″ OLED 4K Smart TV + $150 Visa GC, FREE speaker up to $440 in savings, more from $698

$1,997 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More
43% off

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (Up to 43% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 43%

This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monitor stand for $40, more from $30

$40 Learn More
Save now

Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale discounts Razer gaming laptops, smart home gear, more

Today only Learn More
Reg. $120

Philips Hue HomeKit White/Color BR30 2-pack + hub starts your smart home journey at $70

$70 Learn More
48% off

True Utility FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool dives to $10.50 Prime shipped, more from $5 (Up to 48% off)

From $5 Learn More
50% off

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $15

From $15 Learn More