FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPortable Bluetooth SpeakersAnker
42% off From $7

Anker Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $28, today’s offer saves you 22%, matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Anker’s Soundcore rocks a 12W output that powers the dual neodymium drivers as well as a digital signal processor that offers “pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.” It gets up to 24-hours of playback per charge and even features IPX5 water-resistance that makes it perfect for rocking out this summer. Over 54,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Soundcore delivers remarkable sound and incredible build quality at an unbelievable price. Boasting an impressive 24-hour battery life to play your soundtrack all day long, Soundcore takes you on an unforgettable journey. Music is no longer lost in the background, it becomes the core of your adventure.

Anker’s exclusive, long-life battery technology provides 24 hours of sublime music. Breathtaking stereo sound with deep bass is delivered with exceptional clarity and zero distortion by two high-sensitivity drivers and a patented bass port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech’s popular G PRO X Superlight Mouse sees ...
CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (...
This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monit...
Lifeprint’s AR 3×4-inch Wi-Fi iPhone and And...
Enjoy a cup of pour-over coffee with Amazon’s #1 ...
Anker’s eufy HomeKit Pan/Tilt Indoor Cam returns ...
iiRcade Bartop Arcade Machine with access to 100’...
Amazon launches refreshed Echo Show 8 and 5 Alexa displ...
Show More Comments

Related

38% off

Amazon 1-day Anker gear sale from $10: Power bank wall chargers, USB-C cables, more

From $10 Learn More
Save now

Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $230+

Anker’s 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 Generator just dropped to $170 at Amazon (Reg. $260)

$170 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $20 (Save 23%), more

From $7 Learn More
Rare discounts

Logitech’s popular G PRO X Superlight Mouse sees very first discount to $138, more

From $117 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More
43% off

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (Up to 43% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 43%

This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monitor stand for $40, more from $30

$40 Learn More