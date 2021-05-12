Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22, more

Anker Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $28, today’s offer saves you 22%, matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Anker’s Soundcore rocks a 12W output that powers the dual neodymium drivers as well as a digital signal processor that offers “pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.” It gets up to 24-hours of playback per charge and even features IPX5 water-resistance that makes it perfect for rocking out this summer. Over 54,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Soundcore delivers remarkable sound and incredible build quality at an unbelievable price. Boasting an impressive 24-hour battery life to play your soundtrack all day long, Soundcore takes you on an unforgettable journey. Music is no longer lost in the background, it becomes the core of your adventure. Anker’s exclusive, long-life battery technology provides 24 hours of sublime music. Breathtaking stereo sound with deep bass is delivered with exceptional clarity and zero distortion by two high-sensitivity drivers and a patented bass port.

