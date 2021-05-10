Reebok x Cardi B are delivering Mother’s Day styles the whole family can get in on

Reebok is delivering a bundle of Mother’s Day styles in collaboration with recent celebrity mama Cardi B. The “Mommy & Me” collection features an array of glitzy club sneakers, in keeping with the partnership’s earlier releases. And here’s the kicker, all of them will be available in adult, child, and toddler sizes so mom can share the glam with her little ones. This expansion marks only the latest in a closet-full of killer looks already on the market, so you’ll be covering these new releases and more right below the jump.

Reebok x Cardi B’s “Mommy & Me”collection

Celebrating only her second Mother’s Day as a mama bear herself, Cardi B is teaming back up with Reebok to drop some new spring kicks. The aptly named “Mommy & Me” collection features three new pairs of sneakers in a variety of sizes, including “grade school” and toddler. Inspired in part by her daughter Kulture, these newest Club C sneakers bring some glitter and shine to revamp the colorful collections released earlier this year.

First up, what we’re mostly looking at for this new release is the addition of toddler and child sizing to the already popular Club C shoe, plus two new colorways: mint green and shimmering bronze. The shoe already comes in the collection’s iconic periwinkle, plus red and black color-blocking, which can be seen throughout the bodysuits, hoodies, and track wear.

Breaking out some cool earth tone essentials for the spring weather, this mint green option is highlighted best by the translucent heel and sole. Monochrome is the move with this collection, as earlier we saw the highlighted sole accented by color-blocked red rubber or a strong fade to black.

Pricing and availability:

As always, the Reebok x Cardi B Women’s Club C Shoe will run you $100 even. And if you’re interested in the family set, the grade school shoe flies in at $75, while the toddler shoe rings up at $50. These two latest colorways won’t launch officially until May 13, when they’ll become available on the Reebok website.

9to5Toys’ take:

This collection has already brought us a solid diversity of sizing options with plus size, men’s and women’s, and now children’s size shoes as well. It’s an endearing idea to get the whole family involved, especially with Cardi B now a mother herself. Between the 80’s-streetwear inspired sportiness, strappy shirts, and all around fun, poppy color scheme, the message is clear: being a mom shouldn’t stop anyone from feeling gorgeous, empowered, and ready for anything. If anything, it should amplify that.

