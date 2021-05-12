FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring iPod stylings to your AirPods or Apple Watch with elago offerings from $6 (Save 50%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AW6 AirPods Case for $6.99 in white. The black model is down to $5.99, as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12 on either style, today’s offer amounts to upwards of 55% in savings, beats previous mentions by $2, and marks the best prices we’ve seen to date.

elago’s AW6 aims to bring the classic iPod design to your everyday carry in the form of a protective case for your AirPods. Compatible with both iterations of Apple’s standard earbuds, there’s an LED indicator cutout for models equipped with Qi charging capabilities. Also included with the case is a carabiner, allowing you to conveniently clip your AirPods to a backpack and more for quick access. Over 805 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Those picking up the lead deal can also lock-in some additional savings if you’re wanting to bring that same retro iPod design to other parts of your Apple setup. Right now, elago’s Amazon storefront is taking another 20% off its W6 Apple Watch Stand when you buy either of the featured cases alongside it. Adding both the case and stand to your cart drops the price to $10.39 from the usual $13 going rate to mark the best price of the year. This Apple Watch stand sports much of the same classic iPod stylings as the lead AirPods case, while holding your wearable in nightstand mode for charging on the bedside table. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 310 customers.

Speaking of Apple’s headphones, don’t forget we’re tacking the best price of the year on the new AirPods Max at $519. That’s alongside some additional ways to stylize your Apple Watch, as the official Black Unity band has dropped to an all-time low at $39.

elago AW6 AirPods Case features:

Put the case on and enjoy the nostalgic feeling of using an older music player. The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods case from scratches and external impacts. The LED indicator section is thinner, allowing the front LED to be visible. Compatible with Apple AirPods 2 and 1 (Wired & Wireless Charging Case). No hinge point at the back and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

