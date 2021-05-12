CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset returns to all-time low at $100

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. This $20 savings marks its return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked a few times before. Backed by dual 50mm neodymium drivers, what gives the Haptic it’s unique sound is the extended range of bass frequencies it can deliver. And not just how low it can go, but how strong – with taction technology, the HS60 Haptic boost bass frequencies from just 20Hz to deliver realistic audio you can feel. The headset itself is rounded out with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone, memory foam ear cups, and on-ear audio controls. Over 300 customers have left it with a 4.3/5 star rating. See below for more.

On the more budget-friendly side of things, HyperX’s Cloud Stinger headset offers 50mm drivers, a noise-cancelling mic, and award-winning memory foam design all at just $40. This stereo version fits as a sort of midway point between the $17 RUNMUS LED headset, and some of HyperX’s higher end models like the wireless Cloud Flight. Although, you can upgrade to 7.1 Dolby surround sound for just $5 more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 22,000 gamers.

Slightly under our lead deal falls the wired HyperX Cloud Alpha headset at $81, and on the tip of the high-end spectrum you’ll find Apple’s all-new AirPods Max at $519. But for the day-to-day, you can still score some SkullCandy ANC headphones and more starting at just $16. Then, head over to our Razer roundup to elevate your battlestation with premium gear from $40.

CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset delivers haptic bass that you can feel, powered by groundbreaking Taction Technology. Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!