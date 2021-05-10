Amazon slashes Razer gaming gear up to 28% off: Keyboards, mice, more from $40

Amazon is discounting a variety of Razer gaming equipment starting as low as $39.99. Below you’ll find everything you need for your casual or eSports level setup, all up to 28% off with 4+ star ratings across the board. Our top pick today is the Huntsman Tournament Edition Optical Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. That’s down 23% from the usual rate, falling within just $10 of the lowest price ever recorded.

The Huntsman Tournament Edition utilizes Razer’s ultra-fast optical linear switches, with an actuation distance of just one-millimeter for lightning fast gameplay. The compact form ditches the tenkeys to save on desk space, with the oil-resistant PBT caps resting on a sturdy aluminum frame. And of course, no Razer gamechanger would be complete without full RGB chroma backlighting. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 11,000 customers, but you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Other notable Razer deals:

Don’t miss DualSense’s wireless PS5 controller at its lowest price to date, or any of our best board game and app deals starting at absolutely FREE. Plus, this killer gaming desk from RESPAWN is 20% off, you can score a pencil-thin traveling monitor for $30 off, and a whole slew of HyperX gaming headsets starting at $30. Or, just hit up our best PC gaming deals guide to stay in the loop about our hottest gaming deals.

