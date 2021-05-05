FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes up to 25% off award-winning HyperX gaming headsets starting at just $30

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsHyperX
Save 25% From $30

Amazon is discounting a selection of HyperX gaming headsets starting at just $29.99. Our top pick today is the Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset for $80.99 shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $96, you can save up to 19% today to bring the price within $1 of the 2021 low. Centered on the unique 50mm dual-chamber drivers, the Cloud Alpha offers one of the widest frequency ranges of any HyperX headsets. That adds up to higher clarity and cleaner soundscaping for more immersive gameplay. HyperX also touts “award winning comfort” on these over-the-ear memory foam pads. What’s more, the AUX cable and noise-cancelling microphone are both detachable, so even if just a small piece gives in to wear and tear, the rest of your headset is still ready to roll. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable HyperX headset deals:

Don’t miss out on the ret of today’s deals for gamers, like Lenovo’s stream-ready 1080p USB-C webcam at $33, or this highly-rated wired gaming headset at a new low of $10. Plus, you can boost your connection for high-intensity sessions on Wi-Fi 6, with TP-Links 6Gb/s 2.5GbE router down to $250. And as always, you can shop at your leisure with our best PC gaming deals guide.

HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset features:

  • HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers for more distinction and less distortion
  • Signature award winning HyperX comfort
  • Durable aluminum frame with expanded headband
  • Detachable braided cable with convenient in line audio control
  • Detachable noise cancellation microphone
  • Compatible with PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Mac, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

HyperX

About the Author

Hardspace: Shipbreaker update includes first act of a f...
Nathan James’ Mid-Century Modern TV Stand tumbles...
Stow your M1 MacBook in Amazon’s 13-inch Pro Slee...
Seagate’s 12TB desktop HDD is perfect for Time Ma...
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag gets Android owners in on the A...
Amazon’s Vintage Table Lamp just hit a new low of...
Score the rotating Echo Show 10 at $200 and get a free ...
Satechi’s R1 Aluminum iPad Stand is perfect for S...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Elevate your battlestation with up to 30% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $8

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $120

Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Xbox Controller with Chroma lighting now $80 (Reg. $120)

$80 Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset falls to Amazon low at $25 (58% off)

$25 Learn More

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

From $20 Learn More

Hardspace: Shipbreaker update includes first act of a fully voiced campaign, launching tomorrow

Learn More
Amazon low

Nathan James’ Mid-Century Modern TV Stand tumbles to $174.50 (Amazon low, Save $65)

$174.50 Learn More
38% off

Stow your M1 MacBook in Amazon’s 13-inch Pro Sleeve at $8.50 Prime shipped (Save 38%)

$8.50 Learn More
Reg. $49

Get the award-winning Mac writing app Scrivener 3 for $30 (Reg. $49)

$30 Learn More