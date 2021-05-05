Amazon slashes up to 25% off award-winning HyperX gaming headsets starting at just $30

Amazon is discounting a selection of HyperX gaming headsets starting at just $29.99. Our top pick today is the Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset for $80.99 shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $96, you can save up to 19% today to bring the price within $1 of the 2021 low. Centered on the unique 50mm dual-chamber drivers, the Cloud Alpha offers one of the widest frequency ranges of any HyperX headsets. That adds up to higher clarity and cleaner soundscaping for more immersive gameplay. HyperX also touts “award winning comfort” on these over-the-ear memory foam pads. What’s more, the AUX cable and noise-cancelling microphone are both detachable, so even if just a small piece gives in to wear and tear, the rest of your headset is still ready to roll. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable HyperX headset deals:

HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset features:

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers for more distinction and less distortion

Signature award winning HyperX comfort

Durable aluminum frame with expanded headband

Detachable braided cable with convenient in line audio control

Detachable noise cancellation microphone

Compatible with PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Mac, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, more

