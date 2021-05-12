iiRcade Bartop Arcade Machine with access to 100’s of licensed games, now $100 off

iiRcade’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Premium Retro Bartop Arcade Machine for $499.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $600, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. This bartop arcade machine sports a 19-inch, full-color 1280 x 1024 LCD display, 100W stereo sound, 2-player arcade controls, built-in Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and the ability to be converted into a stand up machine down the road. Alongside access to “to a library of hundreds of downloadable retro and modern games,” it comes pre-loaded with officially licensed titles like Dragon’s Lair, Double Dragon, Beach Buggy Racing and Bomb Squad, just to name a few. A perfect addition to the game room, this one carries a 4+ star ratings and you can get more details below.

The CounterCade machines are another wonderful option in the bartop category here. They sell for between $170 and $300 at both Amazon and Walmart with gorgeous marquee art and solid ratings. Just keep in mind, you’ll have to hack into it to add any more games than what they ship with out of the box, unlike today’s lead deal.

We are also still tracking up to $150 off Arcade1Up X-Men, Street Fighter, and PAC-MAN machines right here. And be sure to check out My Arcade’s latest mini Street Fighter II arcade cabinet, the latest Evercade retro-style VS home console, as well as the completely FREE (for Switch Online members) Pac-Man 99 battle royale game.

More on the iiRcade Bartop Arcade Machine:

iiRcade is an immersive arcade gaming experience reinvented for your home. Each iiRcade machine enables access to a library of hundreds of downloadable retro and modern games, including 11 pre-loaded such as Dragon’s Lair, Double Dragon, Beach Buggy Racing and Bomb Squad, an online gaming experience. iiRcade features a cinematic arcade gaming experience including a 19″ HD display, 100W speakers, premium controls, a convertible cabinet for a full-sized experience or bartop form factor, and more!

